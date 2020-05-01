With God’s Grace, Wright State hold food distribution

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace and Wright State University are making sure students and employees have something to eat during the pandemic.

They held a food distribution Thursday morning on campus. Packages from the Dayton Foodbank were given to more than 1,200 people.

Organizers say they want to help students, faculty, and staff who may be struggling because of COVID-19.

“Even with the food pantry here that’s here at Wright State, it has seen a huge increase of families and students in need. So to be able to provide them some food, to be able to let them know that they’ve got resources besides just here from Wright State University, that the community here’s all coming together and we all care about each other,” said With God’s Grace Executive Director Nicole Adkins.

With God’s Grace will hold another mobile food pantry on May 6 at their warehouse on Springfield Street in Dayton.