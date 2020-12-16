With God’s Grace to open free grocery store this week

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The non-profit organization With God’s Grace cut the ribbon on its free grocery store Tuesday afternoon as the facility prepares to open later this week.

The facility will offer items like fresh produce, meat and canned foods to people in need across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties, according to Nicole Adkins, executive director of With God’s Grace.

“You won’t even know that you’re at a food pantry,” Adkins said. “This is just like a regular grocery store.”

Adkins told 2 NEWS although the facility is open to anyone in need in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties, she chose a building on North Dixie Drive since it’s located in a food desert working to overcome multiple obstacles.

“This area has been struggling for a little while since the tornado and then everything when the pandemic hit, this area has struggled even harder,” Adkins said.

Mayor Mary McDonald of nearby Trotwood – also a community hit hard by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes – told 2 NEWS efforts to bring a new supermarket to the area have been slowed by the pandemic.

“It’s been very difficult to really continue conversations with the grocery store industry simply because we’re all trying to figure out what are our next steps and how we can basically get there.”

Adkins said her goal is to eventually feed 3,000 families a month through the free grocery store.

The free grocery store opens Thursday. First-time visitors will be required to make an appointment, Adkins said.

