With God’s Grace to hold ribbon cutting for free grocery store Tuesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is preparing to open its free grocery store.

The food pantry will be hosting a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at its location on 5505 North Dixie Drive.

People will be able to check out the store before it officially opens on Thursday. Visitors will also be able to make an appointment, which is needed to shop at the store.

For more information, visit www.withgodsgracepantry.org/free-store