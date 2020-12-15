DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is preparing to open its free grocery store.
The food pantry will be hosting a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at its location on 5505 North Dixie Drive.
People will be able to check out the store before it officially opens on Thursday. Visitors will also be able to make an appointment, which is needed to shop at the store.
For more information, visit www.withgodsgracepantry.org/free-store
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- With God’s Grace to hold ribbon cutting for free grocery store Tuesday
- ‘It was so scary’: Doorbell camera catches deadly shootout in Kansas City
- Mother of boy abandoned at Mississippi Goodwill store claims he was kidnapped by man who tried to prostitute her
- Which winter sports are safest to play during COVID-19?
- Lane closures expected in Beavercreek due to guardrail repairs