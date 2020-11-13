With God’s Grace to give away 1,000 turkeys

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley organization is giving away 1,000 turkeys this holiday season.

With God’s Grace said on its Facebook page it is giving away 1,000 turkeys to the community. Nicole Adkins said in the post, “This year the pandemic has been hard on so many people in the Miami Valley not knowing where their next meal is coming from.”

The Drive—thru giveaway will take place Nov. 19 at 1934 Needmore Road in the old Kroger parking lot. Adkins said the event will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will continue until the turkeys are gone.

The giveaway includes turkeys only and recipients must be present to get one. No pickups for others will be permitted. Recipients must also have a photo ID to receive a turkey.

