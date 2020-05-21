With God’s Grace teams up with West Milton Optical to donate eyeglass frames

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace held its weekly food distribution on Wednesday and teamed up with West Milton Optical to give out pairs of eyeglasses to children who need them.

More than $10,000 in frames were donated.

“We have already exceeded the initial donation of $10,000. We already handed out over a thousand frames, and we’re still handing them out. [West Milton Optical] has offered to partner up to still be able to hand out more throughout the mobile locations,” said Nicole Adkins, Executive Director of With God’s Grace.

The organization has their food giveaway each Wednesday at their Dayton warehouse.