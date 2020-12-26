With God’s Grace starts new birthday program with cakes and gifts for children in 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace nonprofit still has a lot of donated toys after the Christmas season. Executive Director, Nicole Adkins has decided to start a birthday program for child clients of the organization and Free Store.

“We realized that there are a lot of families not even able to provide a birthday party for their child,” said Adkins.

The program is for children ages 1 through 12 years-old. If the family is already a client with the Free Store Program, they will receive a gift, birthday cake mix, icing, candles and decorations to make the child’s day special.

“A birthday for a child is priceless…When youre looking at kids [aged] 1 through 12, that’s when the birthdays are really special,” said Adkins. “[we’re] giving them a hand up. [We’re] teaching them the value of what we all should be doing and how to budget…how to manage money. We’re giving them life lessons.”

Adkins says With God’s Grace needs donations to carry on this program. Any donations can be dropped off at the Free Store located at 622 Springfield St. in Dayton. The program starts in January 2021.

