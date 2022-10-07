Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With God’s Grace food pantry is looking for candy donations for their yearly Trunk or Treat event.

Last year, the pantry had more than 800 kids come to the event. This year they’re hoping for more which is why they are turning to the community to collect candy donations.

Nicole Adkins, executive director at With God’s Grace said you can donate all kinds of candy, “It’s anything. You could do your childhood favorite candy as long as it’s wrapped. It has to be individually wrapped.”

There will also be hot dogs and chips at the event, said Adkins.

Donations can be dropped off at the Free Store at 5505 N. Dixie Dr. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adkins said that if you need to make other arrangements, call 937-397-4124.

Trunk or Treat will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Free Store.