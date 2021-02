Executive Director of With God’s Grace food pantry in Dayton, says, the holidays are over, but Miami Valley residents facing food insecurity still need help.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is asking you to participate in their “Souper Bowl of Caring” on Sunday.

The pantry is accepting donations from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Participants just need to fill a grocery bag or two with donations and drop it off at 5505 North Dixie Drive.

Volunteers will be at the site to unload cars at the no-contact drop off.

If you would like to give a monetary donation to the food drive, visit www.withgodsgracepantry.org.