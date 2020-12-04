With God’s Grace says applications now open for Free Store and other assistance programs

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace Free Store is practically ready to open on December 17. Ahead of their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on December 15, they are asking those in need of the store’s resources to first fill out an application and schedule an appointment. Executive Director of With God’s Grace, Nicole Adkins is stressing that this “Step-Up” program is much different from anything done before and will require a certain process to be followed.

“This program is totally different than anything we’ve ever done before this is to help you become self sufficient,” said Adkins. “We have a lot of information we’re throwing at you and you just can’t walk in and say ‘Hey we’re going to go shopping.’ That is not the way the program is set up.”

Adkins has spent several months preparing the program for thousands of people to use it per month. The food will be distributed based on the number of people in one family. Adkins will also explain how the family can shop for healthy and balanced food. She will also help them get supplies like toiletries and baby items; and resources like daycare.

“They want the help [but] they don’t know where they’re looking to get it, so they’re coming to the right spot,” said Adkins.

Right now the need for these resources is greater than ever before.

“The need is great and its going to get greater because of COVID and the holidays. A lot of families that are signing up have not been in the system. They are new families,” she explained.

Adkins also says the Free Store is in need of donations of perishable food and volunteers.

For more information on supporting With God’s Grace click here.

For more information on taking part in the Step Up program, click here.