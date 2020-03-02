Breaking News
Man found shot near Save Food Super Market in Dayton

With God’s Grace raising money for no-cost grocery store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
produce_1537236970462-873772846.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is hosting a fundraiser for their no-cost grocery store project. The organization is selling Hunger Awareness t-shirts for 20 dollars each.

Organizers say they are opening the store to eliminate one hardship for struggling families, and point them to resources to help them grow.

You can place a t-shirt order by clicking here. Select “Give a Custom Amount” in the drop box and type in 20.00 as your donation price.

In the comments, include your size and color preference. Dark Gray or Black shirts are available in sizes S-XL, while 2XL and 3XL can choose from Light Gray or Black.

Orders can be picked up at the With God’s Grace warehouse or any of their mobile locations.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar