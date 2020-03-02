With God’s Grace raising money for no-cost grocery store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is hosting a fundraiser for their no-cost grocery store project. The organization is selling Hunger Awareness t-shirts for 20 dollars each.

Organizers say they are opening the store to eliminate one hardship for struggling families, and point them to resources to help them grow.

You can place a t-shirt order by clicking here. Select “Give a Custom Amount” in the drop box and type in 20.00 as your donation price.

In the comments, include your size and color preference. Dark Gray or Black shirts are available in sizes S-XL, while 2XL and 3XL can choose from Light Gray or Black.

Orders can be picked up at the With God’s Grace warehouse or any of their mobile locations.