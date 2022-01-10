MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace will be hosting a mobile drive-thru in Miamisburg on Monday.

On Jan. 10, With God’s Grace will be hosting a mobile drive-thru at 1216 Richard St. in Miamisburg. The drive-thru will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. according to a Facebook post from With God’s Grace.

With God’s Grace instructed people to keep their windows up and their trunks clear so that volunteers can safely put food in vehicles. Due to COVID-19, With God’s Grace will not be put food in cars through side doors and they will not touch IDs.

To check in, With God’s Grace asked that people have their first and last name written on a paper as well as their address and date of birth, as shown below.

Example from With God’s Grace

With God’s Grace said they cannot serve anyone who does not have the requested information for sign-in.