DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is hosting a vaccine clinic along with their monthly food pantry Saturday.

The clinic runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on 101 Drexel Avenue. Anyone 16 years old and older can get the vaccine.

The event is part of a partnership with Job and Family Services, the CDC and ACE Healthy Products.

Free COVID-19 testing will also be available.