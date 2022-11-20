Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s almost Turkey Day and With God’s Grace is handing out food before the holiday.

According to a release, With God’s Grace is holding a mobile side dish distribution on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at With God’s Grace in Dayton.

The release says side dishes for 1,000 families will be distributed and only 2 different households per car are permitted. People must have ID and be present inside of the vehicle upon arrival.

The food distribution is open to all zip codes and not valid for other households not present.