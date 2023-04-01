HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A local non-profit organization is teaming up with the Easter Bunny to raise money for a good cause.

On Saturday, April 1, the Easter Bunny will be hopping over to With God’s Grace Free Store in Harrison Township. You are able to bring your entire family, yes, including your furry friend, to get your photograph taken from 1 to 3 p.m.

Attendees at the event will be able to purchase a 4×6 print out for just the price of $5.

All of the proceeds collected from the event will go back to With God’s Grace to help in the initiative of helping those in need and feeding the community.