With God’s Grace Free Grocery Store to open Dec. 17, volunteers needed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The With God’s Grace Free Grocery Store is set to open Thursday, Dec. 17, and the organization is looking for volunteers to help when it does.

However, before it opens organizers plan to hold a ribbon cutting Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. where people are invited to check out the store and sign up for an appointment to shop starting the 17th.

The free grocery store is located at 5505 North Dixie Drive in Dayton.

This comes at a time where unemployment is on the rise and food insecurity is becoming a reality for some.

“This is a high increase of people that are in need, that’s never thought they was going to be in need, that is trying to figure out what resources is out there to keep their family fed and figure out where to go next because of the pandemic,” said Nicole Adkins, executive director of With God’s Grace.

To make an appointment beforehand, call 937-602-9981.