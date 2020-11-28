With God’s Grace Free Grocery Store to open Dec. 17, volunteers needed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(With God’s Grace)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The With God’s Grace Free Grocery Store is set to open Thursday, Dec. 17, and the organization is looking for volunteers to help when it does.

However, before it opens organizers plan to hold a ribbon cutting Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. where people are invited to check out the store and sign up for an appointment to shop starting the 17th.

The free grocery store is located at 5505 North Dixie Drive in Dayton.

This comes at a time where unemployment is on the rise and food insecurity is becoming a reality for some.

“This is a high increase of people that are in need, that’s never thought they was going to be in need, that is trying to figure out what resources is out there to keep their family fed and figure out where to go next because of the pandemic,” said Nicole Adkins, executive director of With God’s Grace.

To make an appointment beforehand, call 937-602-9981.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS