With God’s Grace feeds hundreds with mobile food pantry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we reopen Ohio, many people are still unemployed and unable to afford food. With God’s Grace food pantry is working under new restrictions to keep local families fed.

“Today we have some from Goodwill here volunteering today so they pack up the boxes for us then we load them with other items that we got into the vehicles,” said Nicole Adkins, executive director at With God’s Grace.

The non-profit changed their process to limit contact between volunteers and families in need.

“We do ask that the families write on a piece of paper their name, address, birthday and how many people are in the household so we can put them in the computer system since we’re back on the computer and avoid contact with our families,” said Adkins.

She said over the past few weeks they’ve seen fewer families but the need for assistance is still great. Some of those families directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have seen a decrease in some of the families that has been coming but on a Wednesday we’re still doing about 700 families,” said Adkins.

The food pantry is in need of boxes to keep up with the demand for mobile distribution. Visit their website here to make a donation.