With God’s Grace, East End to provide food for Dayton residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — East End Community Services is hosting a mobile food pantry event in conjunction with With God’s Grace Monday, July 27.
The event is drive-up only, which means walk-ups will not be accepted.
Food will be provided from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 624 Xenia Avenue. The organizers ask that people bring ID and a bag for the food.
The next mobile food pantry hosted by East End will be Aug. 24 at the same time and place.
