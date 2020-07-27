With God’s Grace, East End to provide food for Dayton residents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — East End Community Services is hosting a mobile food pantry event in conjunction with With God’s Grace Monday, July 27.

The event is drive-up only, which means walk-ups will not be accepted.

Food will be provided from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 624 Xenia Avenue. The organizers ask that people bring ID and a bag for the food.

The next mobile food pantry hosted by East End will be Aug. 24 at the same time and place.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS