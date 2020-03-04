With God’s Grace donating dog food, moving boxes to Nashville victims

Debris is scattered across the parking lot of a damaged apartment building after a tornado hit Nashville in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace Mobile Food Pantry said Wednesday it is donating several pallets of dog food and moving boxes to the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts’ Nashville Tornado Victims Donation Drive.

READ MORE: Montgomery County Clerk of Courts collecting supplies for Tennessee tornado recovery

“When my house was destroyed in the Dayton tornados last Memorial Day, it was devastating. I know how the people of Nashville feel right now, so anything that we can donate will help,” said Nicole Adkins, director of With God’s Grace.

With God’s Grace reached out to friends in Middle Tennessee. The Humane Society of Nashville said the biggest need for them right now is packaged dog food. “We happened to have a large donation of dog food in the warehouse,” said Adkins. “With God’s Grace appreciates what Clerk Mike Foley is doing

to mobilize and facilitate a donation drive to those in need in Nashville right now.”

“Natural disasters are traumatic for children and families, but household pets feel that trauma, too,” said Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley. “Pets are part of families, and we are so appreciative to With God’s Grace for the donation of food and nourishment for Nashville’s pets.”

“We’re also donating a large assortment of moving boxes,” said Adkins. “Families across Middle Tennessee are displaced. Hopefully, these boxes will help them as they try to put their lives back together.”

Clerk of Courts employees are driving to Nashville this weekend with donated supplies. Donations are being accepted at all Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Auto Title offices and at their main office in the Montgomery County Courthouse in downtown Dayton.