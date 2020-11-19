With God’s Grace donates 1,000 turkeys to families in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With God’s Grace Food Pantry held its 5th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Thursday. With so many people in the Miami Valley not knowing where their next meal is coming from, they said this has been their biggest one.

“We get assistance as much as we can,” said Rebecca Kindrick, who was among the first in line. “This is helping us a lot because with the COVID, and no stimulus check yet and all of us struggling we just need help with our food assistance.”

Organizers said they’ve seen the need for assistance increase since layoffs began earlier this year.

“Our need for the families that are coming to the food pantry drastically increased and it’s increasing every time we do a food pantry now,” said Nicole Adkins, founder of With God’s Grace.

About a dozen volunteers helped load the turkeys in a contactless drive-thru. “It’s something I grew up with. I’m from Hamilton, Ohio and my parents worked with collecting food and collecting clothes and toys for people all year long so it’s in my blood, I grew up doing that,” said Dan Acuff.

“Just knowing that our families in need are going to have a thanksgiving dinner is all we need to know,” Adkins said.

