With God’s Grace buys Northridge building, renovating it into free grocery store

NORTHRIDGE, Ohio (WDTN) – With God’s Grace is bringing a grocery store to Northridge where they will provide free groceries to families who are struggling.

With God’s Grace normally provides mobile food pantries and a drive-thru food distribution from their warehouse on Springfield Street. Nicole Adkins said these services will continue but soon, they’ll provide similar services at the former Loan Max building in the 5500 block of North Dixie Dr. that they’re renovating into a grocery store.

“It has the warehouse it has the office space, it has the grocery store area and it’s all already divided,” said Adkins. “It’s all one building but it’s divided into sections already for us.”

Adkins said they had a location fall through in Trotwood but Northridge also recently lost Kroger and is now a food desert.

She announced the location with this video on Facebook, where she did tell potential shoppers they will have to be referred from one of their partner organizations but can get free groceries up to a year.

“During that year, we’re going to have a six months goal and a year goal for you to reach and we’re going to give you the resources, if it’s job training you need, we’ll give you all the resources you need to reach your goals,” said Adkins.

She has a goal to open the grocery store in November but she said the building is in need of some repairs before that can happen. They are looking for the public’s help in getting a new roof along with some other necessary supplies.

“We’re also going to need refrigeration, coolers, shelving, and desks and chairs,” said Adkins. “So if anyone has office supplies, desk, chairs, With God’s Grace would be grateful to take that donation.”

Adkins said they are doing a 50/50 raffle right now to help raise funds needed to open the grocery store. She said tickets are $100 but one person could win up to $10,000.