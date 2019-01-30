With God's Grace stays open despite bone-chilling temperatures

DAYTON,Ohio (WDTN) - DAYTON,Ohio (WDTN) - With God's Grace feeds several hundred families any given Wednesday. Families formed a line out of the building, braving -30 degree weather.

At first, families placed boxes in a line to save their spot. Then they retreated to their cars for safety.

Eventually, people started braving the bone-chilling cold, forming an actual line of people.

Lines though, are not an unfamiliar sight outside of With God's Grace.

"We have to freeze to get our food. We need food because there is no grocery store in this area. I love this place for being here," said Lori Jacobs, a Dayton resident.

Inside the warehouse, it was a mad dash to get the food ready and get people in line some relief.

"We knew it was going to be very cold. It was like, what are we going to do to keep our families warm?" said Nicole Adkins, the Executive Director of With God's Grace.

The Beavercreek Home Depot donated several patio warmers, while volunteers handed out hot chocolate.

More volunteers showed up, so the line moved much faster.

"I love them to death. I thank God for them. Everything they do for these people is wonderful," said Jacobs.

With God's Grace does not intend to have people wait outside. The line actually winds all the way through the building. They can't help that so many people are going without food.

The pantry is typically open three out of four Wednesdays any given month. Adkins says people will line up outside on days that they are closed.

"They depend on that food. It doesn't matter what the weather is outside. It matters that they get that food for their family," said Adkins.

With God's Grace also hands out clothing and supplies for homeless people.

