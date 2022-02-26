DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s the last weekend to put on your ice skates and get moving this winter at Dayton’s own Riverscape Ice Rink at Riverscape MetroPark.

The park, located at 237 East Monument Ave, opens every year on the Friday after Thanksgiving and stays open until the end of February, the park said on its website. The rink itself features a tent over an outdoor ice rink with a perfect view of the Great Miami River.

Cold skaters can get hot chocolate at the concessions stand,the park said, or warm up for free in the warming tent on site. Admission is only $6 per person, and skate rentals are an additional $2.

It may be too late for this year, but next winter, you can buy a season pass that covers not only admission and skate rentals but also gives you a discount at the concessions stand.

Sunday, February 27 is the last day of the season, so if you’re craving some winter fun, check the rink out before it disappears for the spring. For more information on the rink, or about the Five Rivers Metro Parks, click here.