Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Miami Valley, light snow expected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for Butler, Clinton and Warren counties until noon Monday.

Auglaize County is currently under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

[8:15 AM] On-and-off light snow will persist today through late tonight, with additional light accumulations of around an inch to locally 1.5" possible thru late tonight before the snow tapers off toward daybreak Tuesday. Temps remain near/below freezing today w/ teens tonight. pic.twitter.com/73iHWo4Jxm — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 1, 2021

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jaime Jarosik said occasional snow showers will continue today, putting down a coating on roads at times. It will be windy and cold, with highs near 30-degrees, and wind chill in the teens all day.

