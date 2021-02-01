Winter weather advisory issued for parts of Miami Valley, light snow expected

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Winter Weather advisory is in effect for Butler, Clinton and Warren counties until noon Monday.

Auglaize County is currently under a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jaime Jarosik said occasional snow showers will continue today, putting down a coating on roads at times. It will be windy and cold, with highs near 30-degrees, and wind chill in the teens all day.

