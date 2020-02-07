Winter Weather Advisory continues for Miami Valley, prompting school closures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow walloped the Miami Valley overnight, prompting school delays and closures due to the slick roads.
The following counties are under the advisory: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren. The advisory for most counties expires at 10 am. The advisory for Clinton and Greene counties expires at 1 pm.
Storm Team 2 meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says snow should fall throughout the day with breaks in between. Snow is also possible Saturday. Check out Jamie Jarosik’s full forecast in the video player above.
