Winter Weather Advisory continues for Miami Valley, prompting school closures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Snow walloped the Miami Valley overnight, prompting school delays and closures due to the slick roads.

The following counties are under the advisory: Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren. The advisory for most counties expires at 10 am. The advisory for Clinton and Greene counties expires at 1 pm.

Check out the Storm Team 2 radar below:

For a full list of school closings and delays, click HERE.

Storm Team 2 meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says snow should fall throughout the day with breaks in between. Snow is also possible Saturday. Check out Jamie Jarosik’s full forecast in the video player above.

For updates on traffic, click here.

Dayton Snow on Feb. 7, 2020 (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

