DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Icy roads caused headaches for drivers Thursday.

The icy conditions also caused headaches for the crews trying to keep them clear. John Scott is the president of Bladecutters Inc.

“It’s kind of a no-win situation right now because as soon as we get the parking lots clean, they get covered over again. So we’re fighting a losing battle right now,” Scott said.

Crews with Bladecutters started salting the roads and parking lots at 3 a.m. Thursday. Scott said they will be working around the clock into Friday as freezing rain turns to snow.

“It’s been a challenge to keep up with it, but we are managing it. And a lot of places are closed and people are understanding that places are not going to get cleared right away,” Scott said.

Despite the challenges of this particular storm, local companies like Bladecutters appreciate the extra boost in business the winter weather brings.

“It’s kind of pennies from heaven, so we enjoy the snow but not too much. So just a little is good, but when you get too much, it’s hard to fight off,” Scott said.

Despite the treacherous travel, people across the Miami Valley hit the roads Thursday. Tyrone Ruffin does not like driving in this winter weather, but he still had to run some errands.

“I try not to get out in it much, just try to stay home and be safe. Going out to get some groceries right now, some stuff we needed at the house,” Ruffin said.

And it was not an easy trip to the store. Ruffin had to take it slow on the slick roads.

“Very icy, slick, kinda treacherous. You can tell they tried to do something, but they just can’t keep up with it,” Ruffin said.