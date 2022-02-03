DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Many businesses and restaurants closed throughout the Miami Valley due to the winter storm while others kept their doors open. The decision all came down to safety and if they can operate with a skeleton crew.

“It’s a hard decision because so many people are relying on these dollars,” said Liz Valenti, owner and chef of Wheat Penny.

Wheat Penny in downtown Dayton is one of those businesses that closed its doors Thursday due to severe winter weather. Chef Valenti said closing made sense to keep staff safe but the decision comes with a cost.

“With ‘Hamilton,’ this is a busy week for us and we’re only open five days a week so I’d say we’re taking a hit around 25 percent of revenues for the week,” said Valenti.

Oakwood’s Ashley’s Pastry Shop has kept their doors open through winter storms since 1982. By running with limited staff, they support local hospitals whose work day continues through the weather.

“There are people in the community that don’t have an opportunity to decide to go to work, their job dictates that,” said Ashley’s Pastry Shop Owner Theresa Hammons. “When the weather is the worst, that’s when the most is demanded out from them.”

Even if their day ends with extra treats, it never goes to waste.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to donate it to Catholic Social Services, a homeless shelter and run some stuff down to city services who are keeping roads and being so great to us.”

The Ohio Restaurant Association said it’s obviously normal for businesses to close due to weather, but closures may start to tell a different story nearly two years into the pandemic. Over the course of 23 months, over 3,000 restaurants have closed their doors since the start of the pandemic.

“If you’re still open, you’re resilient, you’re fighting through this, taking on challenges and figuring out ways to twist, turn and pivot your business,” said CEO and President John Barker. “Now with COVID-19, a lot of them don’t have as many employees as they normally would have and are pinching their hours a little bit.”

For the restaurants that kept operations going through the winter storm, Barker encourages Ohioans to help keep them afloat.

“If you want them to be here, go out and support them,” said Barker. “Go out and use them a little more than you used to and make sure to tip those servers.”