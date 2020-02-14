Live Now
Winter raises number of homeless shelter residents

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – At St. Vincent de Paul Society, there’s been a 10 percent rise in people at their homeless shelter compared to this time last year.

Officials say they’ve averaged roughly 500 people a night so far this winter, with 10 percent of those being children.

The growing need stems in part from the lack of affordable housing due to the Memorial Day tornadoes.

“We can’t do it without everybody’s help. We’re a volunteer organization. All of our partnerships are government partnerships, are business partnerships and individuals. We have volunteers that are the core of what we do, and everybody coming together including their cash donations and their donations of material goods make sure we can have a roof over everyone’s head,” said Executive Director Michael Vanderburgh.

If you’d like to donate, you’re asked to drop off money, warm clothing, food, and other household goods at their 24-hour facility on West Apple Street.

