Winter gear, community resources available during Coats for Kids giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN’s 36th annual Coats for Kids distribution will be held on Friday.

The event takes place starting at 8 am in a large heated tent across the street from Catholic Social Services, located at 922 W. Riverview Ave.

Distribution will start at 8 am and run until all coats and winter accessories have been given away.

Free food will be available, and several community organizations will be set up to provide helpful information to attendees.

In order to receive a coat, you must bring proof of need such as: CareSource card, food source card, payee card, social security award letter, Medicaid card, or a signed statement of need.

