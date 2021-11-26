DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The RiverScape MetroPark Ice Rink is open at last.

Beginning at 11 am on Friday, November 26, guests can enjoy the first skate of the season, the RiverScape MetroPark announced on its Facebook page.

This rink features winter fun, cozy hot chocolate in the Kettering Health Comfort Tent, and views of the Great Miami River, the park said.

Admission is $6, and skate rentals cost $2 each. The park said that masks are required in all indoor facilities.

