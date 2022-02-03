MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – As snow and ice begin to move into the Miami Valley, several counties are beginning to issue snow advisories to keep drivers safe

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that the county was under a Level 1 Snow Emergency due to hazardous roadways. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow as well as ice. Drivers are asked to drive cautiously.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office has also announced a level 1 Advisory due to accumulated snow and ice. Drivers should be cautious on the roads.