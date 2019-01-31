Winter coat drive to benefit Dayton homeless population

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Dayton-area businesses are accepting coat donations to help the city’s homeless populating during these chilly winter days.

New or gently used coats can be dropped off between February 1 and February 10 at the following locations during normal business hours:

Trolley Stop

The Barrel House

Omega Music

Canal Street Tavern

Urban Krag

YMCA of Greater Dayton

Toxic Brew Co.

Warped Wing

St. Vincent de Paul will help to distribute the clothing.

