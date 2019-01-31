Local News

Winter coat drive to benefit Dayton homeless population

By:

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 01:46 PM EST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 01:47 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Dayton-area businesses are accepting coat donations to help the city’s homeless populating during these chilly winter days.

New or gently used coats can be dropped off between February 1 and February 10 at the following locations during normal business hours:

  • Trolley Stop
  • The Barrel House
  • Omega Music
  • Canal Street Tavern
  • Urban Krag
  • YMCA of Greater Dayton
  • Toxic Brew Co.
  • Warped Wing

St. Vincent de Paul will help to distribute the clothing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local