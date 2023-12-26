DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It is the day after Christmas, but most students still have plenty of winter break left to enjoy.

The Vandalia Recreation Center is looking to fill some of that time with Winter CampREC, which runs from today until Friday, Dec. 29.

According to a news flash from their website, Winter CampREC will allow kids aged 6 to 12 years old to “climb the rock wall, swim, play gym games, create crafts, and have a holly jolly good time.”

Each day’s camp will start at 9:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m., with activities scheduled throughout, according to the release from the rec center.

Extended hours for camp will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fees to participate in Winter CampRec are below as provided through the release.

1st Child: $145 Resident/VRC Member; $165 Non-Resident

2nd Child: $130 Resident/VRC Member; $150 Non-Resident

3rd Child: $120 Resident/VRC Member; $140 Non-Resident

4th+ Child: $115 Resident/VRC Member; $135 Non-Resident