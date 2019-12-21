Winter arrives tonight!

Winter officially arrives tonight at 11:19 PM! A quiet weather weekend for all your holiday travel and get-togethers. High pressure will dominate the Ohio Valley through next week with seasonable and mild temperatures.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 45
TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 28
SUNDAY: Patchy AM fog, partly to mostly sunny. High 47
A nice mild week for the first full week of winter. Clouds will be on the increase by mid to late week. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry with highs in the low 50s.
