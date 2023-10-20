KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A fan-favorite restaurant in Montgomery County has been purchased by an area company.

On Friday, Winsupply announced that it had purchased The Golden Nugget, located at 2932 S. Dixie Dr. in Kettering.

“We believe that this purchase holds significant potential not only for our organization but also for our community,” said Bill Tolliver, Real Estate Services and In-House Counsel for Winsupply. “We remain committed to seeking ways to enrich and invest in our neighborhood.”

The Golden Nugget was founded by Bessie and Steve Thomas in 1962. The restaurant closed in 2020, around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s an emotional goodbye,” said a representative of the Thomas and Frangomichalos families. “As we welcome new ownership to a location that means more than words can describe to our family, we are comforted knowing we are passing the building over to people who were part of our journey.”

Winsupply said it had found a “trusted, experienced entrepreneur” to take over the building to serve guests breakfast and lunch, according to a release. In the release, the distribution company said it did not intend to operate the restaurant internally, but rather lease the building to the restauranteur.

It has yet to name the restaurateur the referenced in the release.