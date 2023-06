DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Check your lottery tickets! A lucky winner right here in the Miami Valley hit it big on Friday.

The Sunoco gas station on Dixie Drive in Moraine sold a Mega Millions ticket last week that was worth $1 million, according to lottery officials.

The winner was reported to have picked their own winning numbers.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently up to $260 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday night at 11 p.m.