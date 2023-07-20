XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — If you purchased a Powerball ticket in Xenia, you might want to check your ticket.

The Ohio Lottery says a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Grocerylan, located at 1308 N Detroit St in Xenia. According to the lottery service, the winning ticket sold in Greene County was a 5-5 auto-pick ticket.

One winning jackpot ticket for an estimated $1.08 billion was sold at the Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles. White ball winning numbers included 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball of 24.

Recently, a woman from a suburb of Cleveland won a prize of $1 million a year for 20 years from the ‘$50 Billion’ scratch-off ticket.

Since a winning ticket was sold, the new estimated jackpot is $20 million. Saturday, July 22 is the drawing for the new jackpot.