Winners of 18th Annual URS’ Rubber Duck Regatta announced

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN)- The United Rehabilitation Services‘ (URS) announced the winners of the 18th Annual Rubber Duck Regatta, presented by Synchrony.

A total of 20,043 “ducks” were adopted during the 2021 Duck Season. On Friday, Sept. 17, the ducks were dropped virtually at the Dixie Twin Drive In. Hundreds came out to hear the announcement of the 9 winners of the URS Rubber Duck Regatta. There was also a showing of the family movies “Shrek” and “The Karate Kid.”

Susan Fanelli won the grand prize- a five-night floating house vacation on Norris Lake from Aquaknox Marine.

Other winners include:

2nd prize- $1,000 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, awarded to Gaylyn Logel.

3rd prize- $1,000 Speedway gift card, awarded to Jason Weprin.

4th prize- $1,000 Watson’s gift card, awarded to Cathy Hagins.

5th prize- $1,000 gift card for swim lessons at Goldfish Swim School, awarded to Carmen Cox.

6th prize- $500 VISA gift card from ICON General Contracting Services, awarded to Marcia Stewart.

7th prize- $500 Target gift card, awarded to Greg Saul.

8th prize- $500 gift card for Morris Home or Ashley HomeStore, awarded to Andrew Scott.

9th prize- Cane’s for a year from Dayton-Area Raising Cane’s, awarded to Jess Madden.

Proceeds from URS’ largest fundraising event sustains the safety net of support services and programs for children and adults with disabilities in the greater Dayton region by providing vital funding to cover the gap between the revenue services generated and the cost to deliver exceptional new and ongoing programming.