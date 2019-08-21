Windows to local coffee shop/bakery broken

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
St. Anne the Tart broken windows

Broken windows at the St. Ann the Tart coffee shop (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coffee shop/bakery had quite a surprise when employees returned to work Wednesday morning.

According to St. Anne the Tart’s Facebook page, the coffee shop’s windows were broken at its location in the 1500 block of E. Fifth Street in Downtown Dayton.

Despite the broken windows, the coffee shop says that “yet still, love wins.”

It is unknown who or what broke the windows to the coffee shop.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS