Windows to local coffee shop/bakery broken

Broken windows at the St. Ann the Tart coffee shop (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local coffee shop/bakery had quite a surprise when employees returned to work Wednesday morning.

According to St. Anne the Tart’s Facebook page, the coffee shop’s windows were broken at its location in the 1500 block of E. Fifth Street in Downtown Dayton.

Despite the broken windows, the coffee shop says that “yet still, love wins.”

It is unknown who or what broke the windows to the coffee shop.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.