Wind will get strong Thursday afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday will be a windy and rainy day in the Miami Valley.

Winds may gust to 50 mph during the day and tonight. Showers will continue throughout Thursday and may become heavy at times. Parts of the Miami Valley may see up to 2 inches of rain. This may cause some minor flooding. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, most likely early this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Miami Valley until 10 a.m. Thursday.

Wind advisory expanded in both time and area, now in effect until 5am Friday. Winds especially high from late afternoon into the early overnight hours. Secure loose or lightweight objects. pic.twitter.com/8QqyiAFDyl — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 18, 2021

