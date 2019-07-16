Wind pushes bricks from Dayton apartment building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Late afternoon storms knocked bricks off a Dayton apartment building Monday.

It happened around 5:30 pm at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Salem Avenue.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS residents inside called 911 after masonry began to fall off the building during high winds.

No one was injured by the falling bricks and officials say the building did not have to be evacuated.

