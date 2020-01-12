Wind causes power outages, driving concerns in Montgomery County over the weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – High wind gusts over the weekend caused some problems for Miami Valley drivers.

“I was on the highway earlier today, and I could feel the pull of the wind,” said Kara Hitchens, the senior specialist for AAA.

Hitchens shares safety tips for drivers when wind gusts become overpowering:

“We recommend that you keep both hands on the wheel because of the wind gusts, cars can tend to drift a bit.” she shared.

Hitchens also recommends driving slowly and keeping distance between other cars especially semi-trucks

“Because they are sitting up so high those wind gusts can really affect [commercial truck’s] manuverability on the roads. You want to give yourself space between them as well,” explained Hitchens.

According to Mary Ann Kable, Director of Corporate Communications with DP&L, the wind also caused power outages across Montgomery County

Kable says DP&L prepares to be fully staffed whenever wind gusts are expected to be more than 40 miles per hour.

Due to their preparation they were able to quickly clear downed lines and return power to more than 400 residents on Saturday.

Since the area remains under a weather advisory until Sunday morning, Kable is advising residents to make a plan for power outages, create an emergency kit and remain informed.

She shares tha doing these things can help reduce inconveniences during outtages that are caused by weather.

It’s also important to treat all downed power lines as if they are active, and report any outages or downed lines to DP&L online immediately