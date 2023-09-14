DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new passport program will highlight the various restaurants along the Great Miami Riverway.

The Food-n-Brew Challenge will run from Sept. 15 to Nov. 15, according to a release. Users can install the Great Miami Riverway app to access the program.

Through the app, users can find new restaurants and areas along the river to explore. The more places visited, the more chances you have to win prizes.

The Riverway is the corridor of cities and counties along the Great Miami River. The challenge was made to encourage residents and visitors to explore local businesses.

“There are new craft breweries and local restaurants to enjoy along the Great Miami Riverway,” said Dan Foley, manager of Great Miami Riverway. “The challenge also includes our long-standing favorites. If you’re a foodie or a craft beer enthusiast, the Food-n-Brew Challenge is for you.”

The grand prize will be announced Nov. 17, with weekly prizes also drawn. To be eligible for the grand prize, you must visit at least one brewery or restaurant within Sept. 15 and Nov. 15. Winners will be notified by email.

The Great Miami Riverway app is available in the Apple app store and Google Play.

Find more information about the challenge on Great Miami Riverway’s website.