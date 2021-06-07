Win prizes and explore downtown Dayton in a scavenger hunt this July – How to register

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Downtown Dayton Partnership is inviting you to grab your friends or family to form a team and participate in the Downtown Adventure, a scavenger hunt on July 10.

The DDP said the Downtown Adventure stops will be spread across the core of Dayton, and will include riddles, puzzles and challenges. Participants will use a map on their phones to hunt for the Adventure clues and challenges. Once clues are found, participants will submit photos through the Roamli app to “complete” each clue.

“We’re so excited to have people come out and explore downtown Dayton businesses, landmarks and more during the Downtown Adventure,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. “It’s a chance for people to come out to downtown Dayton and rediscover their favorite spots throughout the city, or explore new businesses and sights that have opened since their last visit.”

The teams with the most clues collected by the end of the Downtown Adventure will win cash prizes: 1st place: $250 cash; 2nd place: $150 cash; and 3rd place: $100 cash. All participating teams will be included in a raffle to win one of five prizes of $100 in Downtown Dollars e-gift cards.

There is a $10 registration fee per team, but after registration, the team will be reimbursed with one e-gift card of $10 worth of Downtown Dollars. Teams must consist of at least one participant, but can include as many members as you’d like.

Only one registration is required per team. If a group would like several members to receive their own Downtown Dollars, an event swag bag, and raffle entry, then each person must register as a separate team.

Teams can register to join the Downtown Adventure at www.downtowndatyon.org.