DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons are encouraging all to test their luck in their Holiday 50/50 Raffle with a starting jackpot of $5,000, while supporting local veterans.

The raffle, presented by Day Air Credit Union, runs from Thursday, Dec. 1 through Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to a release.

One lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit the Fisher House, a foundation that provides a home away from home for families of military patients receiving medical care.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online here in the following amounts:

$10 receives 2 raffle tickets

$25 receives 10 raffle tickets

$50 receives 40 raffle tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one entry into the raffle. Fans must be 18 years or older and be in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter, the release states.

The winning ticket number is set to be announced on Dec. 15.