Wilson Health offering COVID-19 antibody test

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilson Health is partnering with CompuNet Clinical Laboratories to offer COVID-19 antibody testing without a doctor’s order.

“When infected with a virus or other pathogen, our immune system makes proteins called antibodies to fight off the infection,” said Dr. Michael Trygstad, chief medical officer for Wilson Health. “With the help of CompuNet Laboratories in Dayton, we are now able to perform antibody tests in our community that can identify those who already had the COVID-19 virus but were asymptomatic or never tested.”

The test became available to health care providers in the region on Monday, April 27.

“This will give a lot more information about the occurrence of COVID-19 in the Shelby County and surrounding communities,” said Teresa Williams, chief operating officer for CompuNet. “The antibody test is easy to conduct and useful for community-based research. It also provides valuable information to people who might be interested in donating convalescent plasma through the Community Blood Center to help patients currently fighting COVID-19, or who are curious if an unexplained respiratory illness they had earlier this year actually was COVID-19.”

Specimen collection for the testing will take place on Wilson Health’s main campus in Medical Building A. Those interested should call 937-498-5334 to schedule an appointment.

You can download a testing order form by visiting this website and clicking on Coronavirus/COVID-19. Find the form under the “Patients” section.

Patients are asked to bring the order form along with a credit card and photo ID. The test costs $65 and payment is due at time of service.

It should be noted that CompuNet cannot bill insurance companies for the patient-ordered direct access test. Results will be available through CompuNet’s patient portal, My Labs Now, within a few days or via mail within 10 days.

Officials stress that testing positive for the IgG antibody does not necessarily imply immunity from COVID-19 and these individuals may still be able to spread the disease.