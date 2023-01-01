Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts.

According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County.

Troopers will be on the roads looking for crash-causing violations, which include:

Distracted Driving

Impaired Driving

Not Wearing a Seatbelt

Speeding

OSP asks motorists to do their part in using preventative measures to keep everyone safe by following traffic laws. Failure to obey could result in court appearances, fines or jail time.

In 2022, Clinton County saw 14 crashes with 18 fatalities on the roads in Clinton County.