XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Wilmington man has joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” club after a safety belt saved him from life-threatening injuries in a crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jerry C. Vanpelt was involved in a crash on State Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15. OSHP said his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

“Jerry is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Hilderbrandt said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Vanpelt was presented with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Colonel Charles A. Jones, patrol superintendent. He also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

OSHP reported that data from 2021 showed that 576 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available but not in use. For more statistics and information, click here.