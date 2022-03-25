WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington College will be announcing their 19th president in the schools 152-year history, as Dr. Trevor Bates will become the schools first black president.

Dr. Bates joined Wilmington College at the beginning of 2021 as he assumed the office of president after former President Jim Reynolds left the college to become president of Millikin University in the summer of 2020.

The interim president, Dr. Erika Goodwin, held the role in between Reynolds’ departure and Dr. Bates arrival to become the institutes first female president in school history.

“I understand the transformational impact that a Wilmington College can have on students,” Dr. Bates said according to a release. “It is the type of institution I have dedicated my professional life of service to.”

He has over two decades of leadership experience at several institutions across the Midwest. The Chicago-native spent the last 14 years educating in multiple Ohio schools.

The 2 p.m. inauguration will be streamed in the video player above.