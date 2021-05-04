Wilmington College planning for ‘normal’ fall semester

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wilmington College is planning for the upcoming fall semester to offer more of a typical — pre-pandemic — campus experience.

Homecoming is back on the calendar along with a mid-semester break, fall sports and a full slate of in-person classes.

The college said that the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccinations and successful treatments, along with effective precautions for mitigating the spread of the virus, give college officials the expectation of being able to offer a robust campus experience.

“We truly expect this coming fall to look markedly different than fall 2020, which is what everyone wishes,” said President Trevor Bates.

As of May 4, the college said only 22 students have tested positive to coronavirus during the spring semester, which started with activities in early January. Currently, there is only one active case.

“We’ve proven to ourselves and others outside the institution that, when we are proactive and vigilant in caring about one another’s safety and well-being, we can be successful,” Bates said. “Going forward, we will continue to emphasize these attributes while providing outstanding educational and campus life experiences.”

Bates said faculty members have been notified they should plan to teach their fall 2021 courses almost exclusively in-person. He said the college will continue basing its policies on state regulations and those guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control and the Ohio and Clinton County health departments.

The first day of fall semester classes is on Monday, August 23.