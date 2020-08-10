Wilmington College adapts 150 year celebration due to COVID-19

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Wilmington College was founded 150 years ago when a group of local Quakers bought an unfinished building from Franklin University, as well as a plot of land around it.
Though the idea for the college started in 1863, the building and land were both purchased on Aug. 11, 1870.
The college is currently celebrating but due to COVID-19 restrictions, some of its plans have changed.
Homecoming and the festivities that accompany it have been canceled for the 2020-21 school year but the college is in the process of developing new virtual events to take its place.
For more on the events taking place visit the college’s 150th Anniversary website.
